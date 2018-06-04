June 4, 2018

HOW JAMES COMEY SUCCEEDED WHERE NIXON FAILED: John D. O’Connor is the attorney who revealed to America the answer to the biggest secret of Watergate – former FBI senior executive Mark Felt was Deep Throat to the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

Today, O’Connor has a lengthy and detailed oped on the Daily Caller that shows how Comey avoided the mistakes Nixon made in his politically fatal attempt to politicize the FBI. If you read nothing else today, this is the one with which to sit down and spend some quality time.