March 11, 2019

HOUSE AG CHIEF KILLS TRUMP ORDER ENDING WORK EXEMPTION FOR ABLE-BODIED FOOD STAMP RECIPIENTS: “I’ll guarantee you it’s not going to happen,” U.S. Rep Collin Peterson said, according to watchdog.org’s Bethany Blankley, writing in the Washington Free Beacon this morning.

Trump had proposed to end a long-standing Department of Agriculture regulation that allowed states to exempt able-bodied Food Stamp recipients from work requirements for government assistance.

The observation from Peterson, who is among the few remaining House Democrats with some semblance of bipartisanship in his record, means the Trump initiative will go nowhere until after the 2020 elections, assuming the House changes hands again. Blankley has much more here.