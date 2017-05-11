May 11, 2017

HOSTILE HOSTEL IN BERLIN: North Korea’s embassy in Germany rents out space to a money-making hostel. The German government says it is a North Korean business subject to economic sanctions and is shutting it down.

The move is in line with UN sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons capability.

German media say City Hostel Berlin is run by a Turkish hotelier who pays more than €38,000 (£32,000; $41,000) a month in rent to North Korea.

The embassy also derives income from a conference hall at the site.