October 13, 2018

HILLARY CLINTON’S SECURITY CLEARANCE SHOULD HAVE BEEN PULLED IN 2016: Good news that Hillary has finally lost her top secret security clearance. Loose lips do sink ships. Here’s essay from 2016 examining her criminal abuse of classified information.

The laws protecting national security are a fortification of sorts—a legal fortification that contributes to national security. Americans entrusted with security clearances and tasked with handling classified information must make every effort to avoid negligence. The laws help insure constant awareness. They promote self-discipline and institutional obedience.

Hillary Clinton’s criminal “negligence” followed by James Comey’s sellout of the rule of law is breaching the legal fortification.