March 21, 2018

HERE’S WHY TOM HOMAN IS STILL ONLY THE ACTING ICE CHIEF: Thomas Homan has been the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and the federal official at the point of President Trump’s war against illegal immigration. He’s been a visible, articulate defender of strict enforcement of immigration law and Trump nominated him as the permanent director months ago. But the Republican Senate hasn’t even held a hearing on his nomination.

LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby makes clear there is much more to this story than Homan’s explanation that there’s a lot of paperwork involved. And in the process, Kirby provides insight into why asking these Republicans to drain the swamp may be akin to speaking Olde English to an Eskimo.