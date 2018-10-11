October 11, 2018

HERE’S THE CASE THAT COULD END ABORTION: There being nothing in the 1973 decision defining how an abortion must be performed, it seems logical to assume the newly installed conservative majority on the Supreme Court could find one of those constitutional “penumbra” thingies to do the job.

At least, that’s the view of the legal experts LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby talked to about a certain Alabama law — the Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act of 2016 — that banned slicing the unborn child into pieces that are then suctioned out of the uterus.

Actually, they don’t talk about penumbras. They’re all about precedents and law stuff like that. I just said it because I thought it might be worth a chuckle. And we all need a chuckle in the morning these days, right?