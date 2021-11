November 10, 2021

HERE COME AL GORE’S CLIMATE SPIES IN THE SKY: The former Veep says he and his Climate Trace compatriots are a year away from being everywhere, as reported by Jeff Dunetz at The Lid, quoting an MSDNC interview with Andrea Mitchell:

“We get data consistently from 300 existing satellites, more than 11,000 ground-based, air-based, sea-based sensors, multiple internet data streams and using artificial intelligence,” Gore explained.

“All that information is combined, visible light, infrared, all of the other information that is brought in, and we can now accurately determine where the greenhouse gas emissions are coming from.

“And next year we’ll have it down to the level of every single power plant, refinery, every large ship, every plane, every waste dump, and we’ll have the identities of the people who are responsible for each of those greenhouse gas emission streams.”

You know what comes next, right?

“If investors or governments, or civil society activists want to hold them responsible, they will have the information upon which to base their action and holding them responsible.” Just like the KGB’s neighborhood informants, only much more sophisticated.