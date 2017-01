HELLO 2017: Farewell 2016.

A sobering Battle of the Bulge photo. American troops using a horse to move supplies.

Cold, huh? Real guts.

What’s changed in Mexico’s Cartel War in the last ten years?

Yeah, I’m still waiting for the the FBI to investigate Democratic Party thuggery in the 2016 election.

Let’s hope for better than the same old same old.