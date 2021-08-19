August 19, 2021

HELL ON EARTH FOR AFGHAN WOMEN: Blaze Media reports an Indian TV interview with one of the early victims whose eyes were knifed out includes this chilling warning:

“‘It’s tough for the world to imagine what we built in the past 20 years,’ she told the outlet. ‘We built dreams. Now they are gone. It’s all over for us. Women who work with the government or police were being hunted and threatened even before the Taliban had taken over the country. Now, the concern has gone beyond letting women work. At this point, I am scared if they would leave these women alive. They don’t just kill women — they make animals feed on their bodies. They are a blot on Islam.'”