August 1, 2021

HELEN’S PAGE UPDATE: So I was trying Helen’s Page for about six months in a beta trial period and have had a blast meeting and working with many of you there. However, the site has taken more time and money than I hoped and I have decided to put the site on hiatus for a while to re-think how to do the page. If you have listings at Helen’s Page, your listings should stay up until your current subscription runs out. You will not be charged for any additional subscriptions after that.

Helen’s Page will continue for now as a book club here on Instapundit where I will ask for and post book recommendations for all of us to share. Many of you have already commented and emailed with great suggestions.