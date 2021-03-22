March 22, 2021

HELEN’S PAGE, PHASE TWO: So, thanks to all the InstaPundit readers who served as volunteer testers, we’re now ready to invite people over to look around the site. It’s not done yet, as there are still some issues we’re nailing down, but a lot of you have been curious about how the site is coming along, so I thought it would be nice to have an Open House. Poke around the place, look at our sample listings for books, legal, furniture, films, or whatever strikes your fancy.

Hope you like it! Feel free to put up a listing of your own if you like; listing is free for 30 days, but you will have to register and enter payment information to confirm that you’re a real person. Browsing is open to everyone, though, just click to agree to the terms of use and look around.