December 19, 2017

HAS NANCY PELOSI FINALLY FOUND THE DEEPEST PART OF THE DEEP END? It’s hard to imagine how the aging House Minority Leader could plunge any deeper than she did in her tirade today against the Trump/GOP tax cut. Pelosi described the measure as a “tax scam” and a “monumental, brazen theft from the American middle class and from every person who aspires to reach it.” But she was just getting started at that point, according to PolitiZette’s Kathryn Blackhurst. It got deeper and deeper and …