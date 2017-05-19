May 19, 2017

HARD PROOF THAT CHINESE COMPANIES ASSISTED NORTH KOREA’S BALLISTIC MISSILE PROGRAM: In February 2016 North Korea conducted a missile test. The missile malfunctioned and South Korea recovered pieces of the missile. Then the detective work began.

A team of UN technical experts and sanctions investigators issued a report in early 2017 agreeing with South Korean allegations that North Korea was not only obtaining key components and manufacturing equipment via China but also prohibited raw materials and cooperation from Chinese banks and companies to pay suppliers and hide these activities from outside scrutiny. The Chinese government still denies knowledge of these activities but the latest evidence was so detailed and well documented that China did admit it must be acted on.