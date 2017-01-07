January 7, 2017

GUNMAN IN MEXICO WOUNDS U.S. CONSULAR OFFICIAL: Mexican authorities report the attack occurred on Friday in Guadalajara (Jalisco state). Mexican security forces are looking for the gunman.

Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official in a parking garage. The official, whose name was not released, was dressed in shorts.

The shooting appeared to be a direct attempt to kill the consular employee.

The attacker doesn’t appear to try to approach the official while he is walking, but instead waits for him to exit the parking garage in his vehicle and fires a round into the car’s windshield.