July 21, 2020

GOP CONGRESSMAN SAYS IT’S TIME TO RE-OPEN THE CAPITOL TO PUBLIC: Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill) says Democrats aren’t planning to allow the public to resume visiting Capitol Hill before the November election. Davis says that ought to happen today. Also staff. And, most importantly, all representatives to be physically present in the House chamber when voting.

Davis is the ranking Republican on the House Administration Committee, which oversees the daily operations of the lower chamber and has oversight of federal elections.