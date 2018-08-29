August 29, 2018

GOOD: Security scanners safe for patients with heart devices: Study. “The scanners emit millimeter waves that bounce off the skin and create an image of the body and any hidden objects, explained the authors, who presented their findings this week at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, in Munich, Germany. The study included 300 patients in Germany with a pacemaker, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) or cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) device. The functioning of the devices was monitored as the patients underwent a full-body security scan in a hospital.”

The Insta-Wife, who has an ICD, was told to use these instead of metal detectors.