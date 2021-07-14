«
»

July 14, 2021

GO WOKE, GO BROKE, ATLANTIC: Mark Hemingway of The Federalist says things are not looking good inside The Atlantic. Apparently, running a formerly prestigious magazine like a DNC news release operation is not such a smart formula.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 9:22 pm
