August 29, 2018

GET YOUR GLOBAL WARMING LAW ENFORCEMENT HERE! A new report compiled by the indefatigable Chris Horner of the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) exposes a previously secret $50 million fund used to pay for global warming litigation by Democratic state attorneys general and their staffs.

“This is political. We have a policymaking process. They tried it and failed. So their stance is, ‘It’s not working, so we’re going to use law enforcement,’” Horner says in the report, according to LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby.

Horner uncovered, among much else, an email from a staffer to California’s Governor Moonbeam pitching the fund to staffers of the governors of Washington state and New York. The Brown aide wrote “before you gasp, please note that foundations are currently spending over $1 billion a year on climate work.”

As Glenn says, just keeping scrolling.