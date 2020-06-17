June 17, 2020

GET WOKE OR GET TOSSED: Issues & Insights assesses the times, using the deplorable situation at my alma mater as Exhibit A in reaching the conclusion that “what was a non-controversial statement last week is grounds for a death sentence tomorrow.”

I am so angered by the cowardice of Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis and Athletic Director Mike Holder, and disappointed by Coach Mike Gundy caving to Chubba Hubbard’s bullying. This is only the beginning, there will be more such blackmail and college football, like the NFL and so much more, will be politicized and utterly ruined.