FROM RUSSIA WITH COLD WAR LOVE: It appears the Kremlin used a nerve agent named Novichok A-230 in the botched assassination attempt in Britain targeting a former spy. It’s highly toxic. “One of the group of chemicals known as Novichok – A-230 – is reportedly 5-8 times more toxic than VX nerve agent.” Some variants are liquid, other types can possibly “be dispersed as an ultra-fine powder as opposed to a gas.”