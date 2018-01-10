January 10, 2018

PROOF THAT THE MARKETPLACE OF IDEAS WORKS: “Bid To Save Gawker.com Falls Short.”

“Members of The Gawker Foundation, a nonprofit created by former staffers, launched the campaign last month with the hopes of raising $500,000 to buy shuttered Gawker.com and relaunch the site. But the coalition fell far short of the ambitious goal, with nearly 1,500 backers raising less than $90,000 as the campaign expired Tuesday.”

Of course, what got left out of the media’s telling of the Gawker story (and the Netflix documentary “Nobody Speak” which romanticized Gawker as a brave truth-teller) is the fact that as Washington Babylon revealed, Gawker and Nick Denton have Viktor Vekselberg, their very own Russian oligarch/billionaire to counter Hulk Hogan’s patron, Peter Thiel. Why didn’t Vekselberg “save” Gawker2.0?