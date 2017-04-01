April 1, 2017

FORTRESS OVER ENGLAND: StrategyPage’s WW2 aircraft series. A B-17 Flying Fortress flies above the English countryside. There’s no date on the photo, but it’s clearly a war time picture.

Two B-17 bonus history photos:

A B-17G flying with a B-52H Stratofortress. The photo was taken in May 2006.

Four female pilots training to fly B-17s. They are WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots). WASPs would pilot U.S. aircraft on ferry flights, typically from factories to seaports or training bases. The photo was taken at Lockbourne, Ohio. The B-17 in the background is named Pistol Packin’ Mama.