November 17, 2017

FINALLY CATCHING A BREAK: Humans are compassionate animals. Scientists have discovered “kindness and care is much more widespread.”

Yes, there is evidence of interpersonal violence in our ancient history. But actually there is far less of it than one might assume. There is, in fact, far more evidence of interpersonal care: of people who have tended to the injured and ensured that the sick or lame were kept alive. This tendency—for kindness, compassion, and care—is far more unique to the human species than our tendency to lash out. Many animals respond to threats by fighting back. Very few animals tend to their wounded friends, and only humans do it consistently.

Which leaves me wondering — are Democrats tending to Al Franken’s wounds?