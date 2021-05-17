May 17, 2021

ACCORDING TO FACEBOOK’S CENSORS: This Article Is “Partly False.” After Facebook’s “fact-checkers” blacklisted my previous City Journal article on the harms of forcing children to wear masks, we appealed the ruling. It was a futile but revealing exercise. Facebook refused to remove its “Partly False” label on the article, but at least we got an inside look at the tactics that social media companies and progressive groups use to distort science and public policy. They exploit Facebook’s News Feed algorithm to reduce the visibility of conservatives at the Wall Street Journal, libertarians like John Stossel, and others who challenge progressive orthodoxy.

These “fact-checkers” are actually fact-blockers.