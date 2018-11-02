November 2, 2018

FACEBOOK IS SOOO SORRY IT MISTAKENLY CENSORED PRO-LIFE ADS: Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman lays out how the social media giant keeps censoring certain kinds of political ads, then bowing and scraping with apologies.

Freeman quotes Susan B. Anthony List spokesman Mallory Quigley saying, “’At this point all of the ads are back up and running,’ reports Mallory Quigley of SBA List via email. She adds that four different ads created by her organization ‘have been suspended and then approved multiple times in the last month or so.’”

But the fact remains that Facebook’s apologies don’t change the reality that Facebook shut down political speech of one side during an election campaign in which every minute of advocacy could change the outcome of voting.