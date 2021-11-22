«

November 22, 2021

EXPLAIN THIS: HillFaith has 10 embarrassing facts about Jesus that you probably don’t know. And since it’s Thanksgiving week, let’s all be thankful we can still read Instapundit without fear of official retribution.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 7:37 am
