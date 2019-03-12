March 12, 2019

EVERY DIME ONLINE. IN REAL TIME: That’s the motto of OpenTheBooks.com, the amazing web site that is putting trillions of dollars of spending at all levels of government online and accessible to everybody.

Adam Andrezejewski is the founder and top poo-bah there and he’s the subject today of The Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders” series of video interviews.

I’ve known Adam for more than a decade and as a journalist have turned to him countless times for data that made big stories on waste, fraud and abuse in government. The guy deserves a medal and I hope somebody in the Trump White House is listening.