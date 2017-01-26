January 26, 2017

END OF THE BATTLE OF THE BULGE: American parachute infantrymen and a light tank continue to push the Germans back. This is the last photo in StrategyPage’s Battle of the Bulge commemorative series. The Bulge officially ended January 25, 1945. Though fighting with remnant German forces in the area persisted, by the last week of January 1945 the US-German front lines were about where they were on December 16, 1944 when the battle began.

RELATED: Over this coming weekend I’ll link to the photos I missed. I think there are about a half-dozen. I promised I’d eventually link to all of them. Next week I’ll select a couple I found memorable. In the comments section of that post Instapundit readers may link to a photo in the series (one each, please) they liked or found particularly striking. And tell us why you selected it. Many of the comments by Instapundit readers on the Bulge photos have been poignant and moving, especially those by readers who had relatives who fought in the battle.