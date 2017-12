MSNBC ANALYST: “It’s ‘Unfortunate’ Voters Shape Public Policy.” I think what MSNBC’s Elise Jordan *really* means is that it’s unfortunate that those knuckle-dragging, gun-and-bible-clinging, fly-over proles who work with their hands have a vote at all:

“I think it’s unfortunate that we are designing — that we are designing public policy in a way that, you know, comes down to how you voted in an election.”

FLASHBACK: Elections have consequences.