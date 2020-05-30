May 30, 2020

DUST ON THE TANK TRAIL: An M1A2 Abrams tank moves at high speed, kicking up dust on a tank trail in the woods. The action photo’s from 2016. But the Pentagon caption is an ad for this year’s Sullivan Cup Tank Crew Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia. The cup competition is held every two years. According to the caption the competition “brings together top tank crews from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and foreign military partners in a demanding test of their tank crew fighting skills.”