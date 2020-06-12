June 12, 2020

#RENAMEYALE: As Glenn noted this morning, Yale University needs to change its name, given Elihu Yale’s association with the slave trade. Fortunately, there’s an excellent alternative who played a more pivotal role in the school’s early history and had better scholarly credentials. He was one of the first American-born students to get a PhD in Europe and went on to become a prominent colonial clergyman, politician and author. It was he who put the college on a secure footing by bringing in donations from Elihu Yale, a merchant, and prominent intellectuals like Isaac Newton and the Irish writer Richard Steele.

His name was Jeremiah Dummer, perfectly fitting for what my alma mater has become: Dummer University.