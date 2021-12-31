December 31, 2021

A NEW YEAR’S TOAST TO THE ELIXIR THAT MADE US WHAT WE ARE: How Alcohol Saved Civilization. Why are humans the only species that deliberately, systematically, and regularly gets drunk? Edward Slingerland offers a witty, erudite and novel explanation to this old evolutionary puzzle: Because alcohol has always been an essential lubricant, trust-builder and stimulant enabling large-scale societies to flourish. I review (and highly recommend) his book: Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization.