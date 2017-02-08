February 8, 2017

DRUG SMUGGLING UPDATE: Marijuana disguised as limes. 4,000 pounds of fake limes. Two tons. You can’t make this stuff up. Well, I guess you could, but who’d believe you?

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly two tons of marijuana packed in phony limes near the Texas-Mexico border last week, according to authorities.

The 3,947 pounds of weed came through a commercial shipment of key limes in Pharr, Texas, on Jan. 30, officials said.

The truck hauling the “produce” crossed the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge along the Texas-Mexico border near the Gulf of Mexico. Over 34,000 of the fake fruit packages were discovered by an imaging inspection system and narcotics K-9 team.