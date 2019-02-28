February 28, 2019

DOES NORTH KOREA HAVE NUKES IN SATELLITES ABOVE THE US? The answer to that question appears to be the North Koreans may indeed have at least one in a low orbit that would make it ideal for wreaking irrevocable havoc on this country via an electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) detonation, according to Daniel Ashman of The Epoch Times.

“Another unusual feature of the North Korean satellites is that they orbit from south to north,” Ashman reports. “Normally, weather satellites go from north to south to help obtain a sun-synchronous orbit—to observe conditions on earth under regular sun conditions—which can be desirable for earth observation satellites. The south-to-north trajectory has military applications though, as it evades America’s early warning radars and national missile defenses.”

Let that last sentence sink in.