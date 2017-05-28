May 28, 2017

DISBANDED TERROR GROUP?: According to the BBC, surviving members of the Ansar al-Sharia terror group say their organization has disbanded. The announcement was made on-line.

Ansar al-Sharia was responsible for the September 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

Libya’s on-going civil war has been hard on Ansar al-Sharia murderers:

The Ansar al-Sharia group said that its leadership had been wiped out while fighting the Libya National Army. Most of its members are thought to have defected to the Islamic State group.

So. Disbanded doesn’t mean the killers have disappeared. It looks like the survivors have migrated to another terrorist outfit and are still on the battlefield.

