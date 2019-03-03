March 3, 2019

DIPLOMACY IS NOT ‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR PHIL ROBERTSON’S STRONG SUIT: The A&E reality series maybe isn’t as popular as it once was, but that isn’t stopping patriarch Robertson from offering his blunt analysis of America’s direction.

“We see carnage in the nation’s rehab centers. We see murders. We see people shooting other people at schools and concerts and other places. We need to take a step back and really realize that we must help our country get back on the right track,” Robertson tells LifeZette’s Maureen Mackey in a Sunday interview about his new book, “The Theft of America’s Soul.”

“We need the Scriptures. We must go back to the Bible. We have to love our neighbors and forgive each other. We need patience, kindness, goodness. And we must instill this in our children so that they can instill it in their children,” Robertson said.

One need not be a Dynasty fan or regular church attender to agree that more patience, kindness, goodness, forgiveness and love among us would be a good thing. The trick is how to get us there and Robertson holds nothing back on that score, either. Read the whole thing.