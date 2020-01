DID YOU CATCH CHUCK TODD MOCKING TRUMP VOTERS AS BIBLE THUMPERS ON ‘MEET THE PRESS’? The NBC host’s point in quoting a letter-to-the-editor was that Trump voters are gullible dummies who believe “fairy tales,” like those deplorable legions who accept as truth biblical accounts like Noah’s Ark. Todd would have done well to talk to NBC’ “Dateline” cold-case detective J. Warner Wallace about all that before the red light blinked on the camera Sunday.