June 18, 2018

DID TRUMP OR ARGENTINA DEFEAT SOUTH CAROLINA’S REP. MARK SANFORD? Sanford was the butt of countless jokes when his affair with a woman in Argentina became a national topic of discussion a few years ago. He kept to a solidly conservative line in Congress, so between his voting record and his personal history, Sanford was far from the most visible Republican member of the House of Representatives.

So how to account for Sanford’s primary loss last Tuesday? “I’d spoken out as I had with regard to the president, and it cost me,” Sanford told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Sunday. Sanford was referring to his harsh criticism of Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, according to LifeZette’s Brenda Kirby. Actually, that’s only part of the story, Kirby reports.