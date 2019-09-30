September 30, 2019

DID THE INTEL IG STAFF HELP THE ‘WHISTLEBLOWER?’ – It certainly appears that somebody helped the “whistleblower” research and compose the complaint that is based on hearsay. Margot Cleveland argues familiarity with federal whistleblower law points directly at somebody with the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community.

FYI: Having worked as a journalist with dozens of federal whistleblowers over the years, my immediate reaction to the complaint was it was not the product of the typical government worker who has been unfairly disciplined for calling attention to wrong-doing within an agency. They tend to be obsessive, poorly organized and extremely impatient, characteristics that are nowhere evident in the complaint. Just the opposite.