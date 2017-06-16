June 16, 2017

DID DENNIS RODMAN’S TRIP TO NORTH KOREA SAVE THE WORLD?: I’d say no, but with nuts like Kim Jong Un and bizarre characters like Rodman, I won’t say the possibility is nil. The Worm gave North Korea’s Sports Minister a copy of Trump’s The Art of the Deal.

I love this sentence. This sentence alone rates an Instapundit link.

Sometimes diplomacy needs a cross-dressing, pierced, tattooed weirdo who has five NBA championship rings and a place in the league’s Hall of Fame.

This one’s good, too.

The Worm is the only person in the world who can call both President Donald John Trump and Supreme Commander Kim Jong Un a friend.

According to Rodman, “It’s all about peace.”

So stay tuned.