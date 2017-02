DICTATOR UPDATE: Zimbabwe’s 93 year old Robert Mugabe says he’ll stay in power.

He’s going to run for re-election — of course the election will be a sham.

“The majority of the people feel that there is no replacement, a successor who to them is acceptable, as acceptable as I am,” he added.

Mugabe, who has kept an iron grip on power since Zimbabwe declared independence in 1980, has repeatedly denied reports of health problems.