September 6, 2018

DEMS SET UP COMING CLAIM THAT KAVANAUGH IS ILLEGITMATE: Just in case there’s any doubt about what Democrats’ post-Kavanaugh confirmation claims will be, they made it clear at the opening of the third and last day of the judge’s hearing they will claim he is illegitimate. Just like Trump is for colluding with Russian intelligence to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.

And isn’t it impressive how all those Senate Democrats are accepting Sen. Thom Tillis’ challenge that, since they are going to make confidential documents public, they also make public all of their emails concerning the Kavanaugh hearing. Can’t wait to read all about how they plotted with far-left protestors to disrupt and derail the hearing.