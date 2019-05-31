May 31, 2019

DEMOCRATS’ EQUALITY ACT GUARANTEES ANYTHING BUT: Philosopher Nancy Pearcey looks at a particular aspect — legal protection for transgender people — of the bill that passed the House May 17 with support by all 228 Democrats and 8 Republicans. Her conclusions won’t be popular with the professional advocates who dominate the LGBT community.

“Transgender activists insist the only acceptable way to treat gender dysphoria is with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery. But is it really good practice to turn children into life-long medical patients?

“We are talking about powerful drugs that have negative side effects and surgeries that amputate healthy body parts. And in most cases, they are not necessary: Studies show that 80 to 95 percent of children come to accept their biological sex as their hormones change during puberty.”

Pearcey has much more. Read the whole thing.