May 31, 2019

DEMOCRATS’ EQUALITY ACT GUARANTEES ANYTHING BUT: Philosopher Nancy Pearcey looks at a particular aspect — legal protection for transgender people — of the bill that passed the House May 17 with support by all 228 Democrats and 8 Republicans. Her conclusions won’t be popular with the professional advocates who dominate the LGBT community.

“Transgender activists insist the only acceptable way to treat gender dysphoria is with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery. But is it really good practice to turn children into life-long medical patients?

“We are talking about powerful drugs that have negative side effects and surgeries that amputate healthy body parts. And in most cases, they are not necessary: Studies show that 80 to 95 percent of children come to accept their biological sex as their hormones change during puberty.”

Pearcey has much more. Read the whole thing.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:45 pm
