August 29, 2019

DEM FEC CHIEF GETS SOME POINTED QUESTIONS: Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is the ranking Republican on the Committee on House Administration, which has oversight over the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Ellen Weintraub is the hyper-partisan Democrat currently occupying the commission chairman’s seat. She has an ongoing feud with President Donald Trump because he claims massive voter fraud kept him from winning New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential race. She recently used official FEC stationery to challenge Trump to produce evidence for his allegation or shut up about it.

So now, Davis has addressed a flurry of pointed questions to Weintraub that taken together essentially tells her to stop playing partisan games with the FEC and to pay attention to the job for which taxpayers are providing her a tidy salary and benefits package. Any bets on whether she will? I didn’t think so, either.