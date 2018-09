DECISIVE BATTLES IN CHINESE HISTORY: The book does not address the South China Sea battle with the U.S. — yet. Just “…the Warring States Period in the fourth century B.C. through the Second World War.” As Dr. Nofi notes, the book has limitations. But it’s useful background, as Dr. Nofi writes “an introduction to the subject for the general reader…” As for the South China Sea and the Himalayas versus India? Stay tuned.