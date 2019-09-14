September 14, 2019

DECEASED INDIANA DOC DID ABORTIONS ON 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL: Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died September 3 and, following a call from his attorney, authorities shortly thereafter found more than 2,200 medically preserved parts of aborted babies in his home. The Epoch Times reports today he also performed abortions on girls as young as 10.

“Board members also said they were disturbed that Klopfer didn’t give pain medication to all women, only automatically to those under the age of 16 and then to adults who could pay him extra money. When he did give the medication to women, his staff weren’t qualified to follow best practices for the drugs,” The Epoch Times continued.

This case illustrates why at least some states are considering laws allowing abortions to be performed only in facilities that meet health standards equivalent to those applied to hospitals. A search of the Planned Parenthood media relations web site found no references to Klopfer.