October 7, 2020

CRUZ, 33 OTHER GOP SENATORS FILE BRIEF CONDEMNING DC’S ANTI-CHURCH EDICT: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and more than half of the rest of the GOP Senate caucus submitted a blistering amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting Capitol Hill Baptist Church (CHBC) and condemning Mayor Muriel Bowser’s unconstitutional edict against church gatherings with more than 100 attendees.

QUESTION: Why didn’t the remaining 19 Senate Republicans and all 47 of the Senate Democrats and Independents also sign the brief? Do they have a problem with church congregations larger than 100 attendees? Would they support an edict limiting Antifa riots in D.C. to no more than 100 rioters?