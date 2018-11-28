November 28, 2018

CRITICS HAVING FIELD DAY BLASTING LATEST ‘CLIMATE ASSESSMENT:’ It was produced by an estimated 1,000 government employees from 13 federal departments and agencies in a sort of consortium led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The report predicts all the usual scary climate change horrors if the world doesn’t give up fossil fuels.

Inconveniently for Al Gore and the rest of the global warming crowd, however, a growing chorus of critics, including more than a few imminently qualified science types, are pointing out a host of statistical flaws and errors of logic in the models used by the report’s authors, according to LifeZette.

Even more inconveniently, Andrew Wheeler, the guy presently running the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on an acting basis, says it’s time to take a serious look at the models. Doing that might actually inject some semblance of credibility into the climate assessment field. That will send Gore and company absolutely, totally and irretrievably around the bend.