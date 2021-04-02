April 2, 2021

COVID IS THE LEFT’S INVENTED ‘PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE:’ The Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman, in a column I admittedly missed earlier this week, applied this fact to Monday’s White House “press briefing” with the Biden Covid team.

“On Monday government disease experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky reasonably and responsibly urged Americans to get vaccinated and to take care in avoiding infection.

“But they also went beyond reasonable admonitions, fearfully encouraging continued restrictions by state governments without even addressing the pros and cons, as if lockdowns have been proven to work and have no negative impact on public health …

“Dr. Walensky set the tone early in the discussion by saying, ‘I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom.’ Dr. Fauci made his case for ‘why we cannot pull back on our mitigation efforts.’”

One might ask how much power over the public would Fauci, Walensky and the rest of the Covid response team have if the virus were to suddenly disappear entirely from among the American public?