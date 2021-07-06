July 6, 2021

COVID DEATH COUNTS INCLUDE THOSE FROM DELAYED SURGERIES? LifeSiteNews looks at a Canadian think tank’s analysis that finds more than 2,300 people died following delays in needed surgeries, delays occasioned by Covid-related restrictions in hospitals.

The actual total is likely much higher because data for four provinces and multiple medical associations/hospitals was not available for the analysis. LifeSiteNews also notes that one procedure was not delayed at all during the same period, abortions. Anybody aware of similar data for the U.S.?